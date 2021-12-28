Shashi Tharoor joins opposition to Kerala semi-high speed rail project

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor seems to be falling in line with the stand of the Congress on the Kerala semi high-speed rail project.

Tharoor, who was maintaining that he requires time to study about the project before objecting to it, was said to have conveyed to Kerala opposition leader V D Satheesan of Congress that he was agreeing with the party's stand against the proposed rail project.

Satheesan told reporters that he had explained to Tharoor the reasons why Congress was opposing the project. The Congress-led United Democratic Front had conducted a detailed study about the project. That report was also given to Tharoor. Afterwards, he conveyed that he too agrees with the reasons why the Congress was opposing the project.

Tharoor had earlier caused embarrassment to the Congress as he kept off from signing on a memorandum submitted by Congress MLAs to union railway minister opposing the project. He maintained that he need to study on the project. Later, Tharoor also backed the development initiatives of Vijayan and CPI(M) leaders.

Many senior leaders had flayed Tharoor's stand and Kerala PCC president K Sudhakaran even stated that if Tharoor was not following the Congress's line then he would have to opt out of the party.

The Thiruvananthapuram - Kasargod rail project aimed at reducing travel time to less than four hours is feared to cause severe ecological impact, huge financial burden to government and massive displacement of people.

