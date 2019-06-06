Shiv Sena keen on LS deputy speaker's post

The ruling BJP's biggest ally, Shiv Sena, has demanded the post of deputy speaker of the Lok Sabha.

Within the ruling NDA partners, the Shiv Sena has the largest number of 18 MPs after the BJP's 303.

When Narendra Modi government was sworn in as prime minister for the second term, Shiv Sena's MP Arvind Sawant was sworn in as a Cabinet minister and allotted the heavy industries and public enterprises portfolio.

However, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray was reportedly unhappy on the portfolio allotted to the party, but, he had not commented publicly.

In the previous government, led by prime minister Modi, the Shiv Sena was given one berth and the same portfolio.

On Thursday, Thackeray, who was in Kolhapur with his wife Rashmi and son Aditya and newly-elected MPs to take darshans at the Ambabai temple, chose to speak on this issue.

"Whether it is post of deputy speaker or any other post, we have demanded openly, there is no question of hiding anything," he said.

"There is nothing wrong if you desire something, that does not means that you are angry, sometimes it is our right to ask for something, this cannot be treated as being upset," Thackeray said in presence of state revenue minister Chandrakant Patil, a close confidante of BJP president and union home minister Amit Shah.

"This (deputy speaker post) is not our demand, it is our natural claim and right...the word natural is important... this post must be given to to us....why should we demand it since it is our right?," Shiv Sena's Rajya Sabha member and spokesperson Sanjay Raut told a TV channel.

Asked about the alliance for the September-October Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections, he said: "We are together, the alliance is solid....we have decided on it."

In the 16th Lok Sabha, the deputy speaker’s position was held by All India Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader M Thambidurai.

The development with the two oldest NDA allies comes amidst speculation that Naveen Patnaik’s Biju Janata Dal (BJD) could be given position of the deputy speaker.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena has started preparations for the visit of Thackeray and the newly-elected MPs to Ayodhya ahead of the first session of the 17th Lok Sabha.

"Shiv Sena chief is visiting Ayodhya. Will communicate the date.... committment is committment," Shiv Sena spokesman Sanjay Raut tweeted.

In November last year, Uddhav, his family and top party leaders visited Ayodhya and demanded that the Ram mandir be constructed at the earliest.

