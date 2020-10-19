Sisters orphaned in Kerala landslide get home from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Kavya and Karthika, sisters hailing from Kavalappara in Malappuram district, received the key of a new house from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday.

The sisters lost all their relatives in the landslide at Kavalappara last year. Gandhi who came across the plight of the sisters had initiated constructing a house for the two. He reached Kerala on Monday on a three-day tour to his constituency Wayanad and handed over the key of the house to the sisters.

Rahul who reached the Kozhikode airport attended a Covid-19 review meeting at Malappuram district. Part of the district also comes under his constituency Wayanad.

There were no major receptions Owing to Covid-19. Restrictions were imposed on people meeting him.

Rahul is camping at Wayanad for two days and will attend a review meeting at Wayanad Collectorate on Tuesday. He will visit a Covid-19 hospital in the district on Wednesday, accompanied by senior Congress leaders.

While Wayanad district is effectively resisting Covid-19 cases with only 1191 active cases now, Malappuram is one of the worst-hit districts with 10,398 active cases.

Gandhi was criticised to be not giving attention to Wayanad. Though he was scheduled to participate in a virtual inauguration of a school building in the district last week, the district collector denied permission to the event at the last minute citing that permission of the departments concerned was not obtained. Congress had accused of political interventions in cancelling the event.