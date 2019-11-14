Six-year-old kid falls in sambar vessel at school, dies

A six-year-old boy accidentally fell into a container filled with boiling sambar and died of burn injuries. The incident occured in a private school in Panyam town of Kurnool on Wednesday.

Purushotham Reddy, a kindergarten student, fell in the vessel while trying to pick up his plate during lunchtime. The school authorities rushed him to a local hospital and then shifted him to the Kurnool district general hospital, as his condition deteriorated.

The Panyam police have registered a case against school management under Indian Penal Code section 304 (causing death by the negligent act) based on a complaint by Purushotham’s father, Syamsundar Reddy

The police said the school authorities were at large but they are questioning ayah, Peeramma, who was assigned the duty to see the children go in the queue to pick up their plates for serving food.

Peeramma said she had picked up the boy immediately from piping hot sambar but he developed blisters all over the body immediately.