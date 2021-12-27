Slum tenement collapses in north Chennai, 24 families evacuated beforehand

Apartment collapses in Chennai, 24 families evacuated

ETB Sivapriyan
Credit: PTI Photo

Twenty-four families had a miraculous escape as the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board tenement they were living in collapsed on Monday morning. A major tragedy was averted as the families were evacuated from their houses minutes before the collapse, after the residents noticed cracks on the four-storied building. 

The incident took place at the D Block of the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board (TNSCB) apartment complex in Tiruvottiyur of north Chennai on Monday morning, with the building coming down like a pack of cards. Residents said the building collapsed within a half-hour of their evacuation. 

As the residents noticed cracks in the buildings, they informed the local DMK leader who alerted TNSCB officials, following which they were evacuated within a few hours. However, much of their belongings were damaged completely in the incident. 

Chief Minister MK Stalin announced an aid of Rs 1 lakh each to the families. He also said the government will provide alternate accommodation to the 24 families soon. In a statement, the CM also said the government will examine the stability of old buildings of the TNSCB to ensure such incidents do not recur. 

TM Anbarasan, Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), who was deputed by Stalin to oversee the rehabilitation of those affected, said the building was constructed in 1993 and sustained damage due to prolonged usage.

