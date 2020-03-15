Southern Railways withdraws supply of blankets from AC coaches

Southern Railway has removed curtains and withdrawn the supply of woolen blankets in air-conditioned coaches with immediate effect as part of its efforts to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

It said that disinfectants are sprayed on the exterior and interiors of all the coaches, even as audio announcements and videos are being played on a regular basis to create awareness about the precautionary measures to prevent COVID-19.

“In view of the advisory from Railway Board, Southern Railway has withdrawn the supply of woolen blankets to AC coach passengers. Southern Railway has commenced the removal of curtains in all classes of AC coaches,” a press release said.

However, the woolen blankets will be provided to those who demand it in AC coaches. The change in the blanket facility is for the next one month or till further notification, the Southern Railway said.

