Southern states on terror alert over Army's warning

Several states were on high alert on Monday after the Army said that it had received inputs that there may be a terror attack in the southern part of India.

“Some abandoned boats have been recovered in the Sir Creek area,” Lt Gen S K Saini, GOC-in-C of the Army’s Southern Command, told reporters near Pune.

“We have got many inputs that there may be a terrorist attack in southern part of India and the peninsular India,” he said, adding the army had taken measures in the Sir Creek region, keeping in mind the enhanced threat perception.

Following the development, Kerala Director General of Police Lokanath Behera asked all district police heads to maintain high alert across the state.

The DGP directed personnel to maintain heightened vigil at bus stands, railway stations, airports and public places.

“Security will be tightened at all places where people come out in huge numbers to celebrate Onam,” police said.

Karnataka keeping tabs

Karnataka police said they were maintaining high vigil since the previous terror alert a month ago. “We are keeping close tabs on all inputs and clues. We are also verifying their authenticity. We will continue to be on high alert,” said an ADGP-rank officer.

In Andhra Pradesh, security along the 974-km coastline has been beefed up.

Security has been tightened at Tirumala and the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota. In Tamil Nadu, a senior police officer said the state has been on high alert since last month following intelligence inputs indicating intrusion of suspected terrorists.