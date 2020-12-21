Special Kerala Assembly session to discuss farm laws

Special Kerala Assembly session on December 23 to discuss farm laws

The decision in this regard was taken at the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

PTI
PTI, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Dec 21 2020, 13:37 ist
  • updated: Dec 21 2020, 13:37 ist
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Credit: PTI

The CPI(M)-led LDF government in Kerala on Monday decided to convene a special session of the state assembly on December 23 to discuss the three contentious farm laws enacted by the Centre recently.

The decision in this regard was taken at the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan this morning.

The cabinet also decided to recommend to the Governor to convene the special session, CMO sources told P T I.

Finance Minister Thomas Isaac in a tweet said: "Kerala cabinet decided to convene a special session of the legislative assembly on 23rd December before the scheduled session to discuss and reject the controversial farm laws. Kerala in total solidarity with the farmers struggle."

The special session is being convened in the backdrop of thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana, camping at various borders of Delhi for almost four weeks demanding the repeal of the three agricultural laws as their talks with the government representatives remained deadlocked.

The farmers are apprehending that the new laws will pave the way for a dismantling of the Minimum Support Price mechanism and the mandi system, leaving them to the "mercy" of big corporates, which the government insists are misplaced.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Farm Bills
Kerala
Farmers protests
Pinarayi Vijayan
LDF

What's Brewing

Visits with Santa to be virtual this year due to Covid

Visits with Santa to be virtual this year due to Covid

Will cricket's bio-bubble burst in 2021?

Will cricket's bio-bubble burst in 2021?

Manchester United sends a message, but what kind?

Manchester United sends a message, but what kind?

Aviation sector: Resilience amid uncertainty

Aviation sector: Resilience amid uncertainty

DH Toon | WB polls: 'Bowler luring away our batsmen'

DH Toon | WB polls: 'Bowler luring away our batsmen'

Soliga tribals have sweet deal for clients: Pure honey

Soliga tribals have sweet deal for clients: Pure honey

 