Spending on health, education can't be freebies, says Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin

Spending on education and health can never be termed as “freebies” as the state government’s schemes in the two sectors have been designed to benefit the poor, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said Saturday, in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “end freebies” call.

In his speech at an event organised by the Arulmigu Kapaleeswarar Arts and Science College in his assembly constituency of Kolathur here, Stalin told students that the HR & CE department, which runs the institute, has decided not to collect fees from them.

“You should not consider this as a prestige issue. We consider this (free education) as the government’s responsibility to ensure that everyone gets access to higher education. This is out of real concern for the student community,” Stalin said.

Explained: What is the freebies debate?

Talking about the debate on “freebies”, Stalin said the Supreme Court itself has made a clear distinction between “free schemes” and “welfare schemes.”

“The country is now witnessing a debate on freebies. Spending on education and health can never be called freebies. This government wants to implement maximum schemes in the two sectors for the people. When someone calls this a freebie, you should understand (the motive),” Stalin said.

The Chief Minister said schemes like Illam Thedi Kalvi (School at Doorstep), Kalloori Kanavu (College Dreams), Naan Mudhalvan (I am First), Free Breakfast Scheme, Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam (Healthcare for people), and Nammai Kaakum 48 (free treatment for accident victims) are “welfare schemes” that directly benefit the people.

“These schemes are being implemented by our government with an intention to help the poor. Some people have emerged suddenly to advocate that there should be no freebies. We are not bothered about that. If I speak more, I will venture into politics. I don’t want to talk about it more,” the CM added.

Stalin’s statement is interpreted as a response to Modi’s ‘end revadi culture’ remark. The Prime Minister’s statement has triggered a debate on the “freebie” culture.