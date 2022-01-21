Stalin for action against officials responsible for gift hamper fiasco

Amid allegations of irregularities in procurement and distribution of Pongal gift hampers, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday directed action against officials concerned and firms that supplied “poor quality” products.

Stalin also asked officials to ensure that only “quality products” are distributed to people at fair price shops and asserted that he will not stay silent to the attempts being made to “discredit” the government.

The Chief Minister’s remarks came at a meeting he chaired to take note of the complaints on the poor quality of products distributed as part of the Pongal gift hampers to over 2 crore ration cardholders in the state.

During the meeting which was attended by Food Minister R Sakkarapani and senior officials, Stalin asked officials in districts to ensure that the products sold or distributed at ration shops are of “good quality” and that they should not hesitate to act against those who commit wrongdoings.

“After a detailed review, the Chief Minister advised that action should be taken against officials responsible for complaints to arise in the Pongal gift hampers. He also said actions like blacklisting should be taken against firms that supplied products that are of poor quality,” an official statement from the government said.

The action by Stalin came after Opposition parties like the AIADMK, and BJP alleged irregularities in procuring 21 grocery items that were part of the Pongal gift hampers. Several people had taken to social media to complain about the “poor quality” of the products which were provided free of cost to the people.

Pongal, the harvest festival, was celebrated on January 14 this year and the government decided to provide a gift hamper with 21 grocery items, including 100 gm of ghee produced by state-owned Aavin, to 2.15 crore ration cardholders.

The AIADMK government had in 2019 and 2021 added a cash gift along with the hampers distributed for Pongal. However, the DMK government decided to drop the cash part from the hamper.

The grocery items were packed inside a cloth bag that says ‘Tamizhar Thirunaal Vaazthukkal’ (Tamil festival greetings) and does not contain the name Pongal. Many scholars describe Pongal as the festival of Tamils.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: