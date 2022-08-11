Stalin launches campaign against use and sale of drugs

Declaring an all-out war against the illegal sale of drugs and drug peddlers, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin Thursday said his government will bring amendments to existing laws to prevent drug peddling and constitute special courts to try such cases expeditiously.

Launching the "Tamil Nadu Without Drugs" campaign and administering an oath against the use and sale of drugs here, Stalin said his government will form dedicated intelligence and cyber cells to collect details about drug sale and to attach properties of those who sell them illegally.

Expressing concern over the increase in the number of people taking drugs, Stalin proposed a two-pronged formula to control the menace. While he asked police and other departments to control the movement of drugs and bring to book those who sell them, the second strategy is to create greater awareness among people on the “ill effects” of drugs.

“We will have to stop smuggling/movement of drugs from other states. Surveillance on borders will have to be increased and there should be a greater vigil in coastal districts. We will make amendments to existing laws (on drugs) and we will constitute special courts to try such cases. We will recover properties of those who sell drugs,” Stalin said.

He said as many as 41,625 people have been arrested in drug-related cases and properties worth Rs 50 crore have been recovered ever since the DMK government came to power. “I have told my officers that I won’t shy away from turning into a dictator on this issue,” Stalin said.

The Chief Minister also asked teachers and parents to play a major role in creating awareness of drug abuse. He said teachers should open up to their students and dedicate at least five minutes of the class time to talking to them about other issues.

“If a student doesn’t participate much in the class and is alone, the teacher should call the student and speak to him. Teachers and parents should play an important role. While police and government will be guardians of law, parents and teachers should take up awareness to bring about a change in the society,” the CM added.