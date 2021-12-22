Stalin to launch ‘Back to Cloth Bag’ campaign on Thursday

'Meendum Manjapai’, a campaign encouraging people to dump plastic bags and revert to using the traditional yellow cloth bag, will be launched in Tamil Nadu on Thursday.

The campaign known as 'Meendum Manjapai Vizhipunarvu Iyakkam' (Back to Yellow Cloth Bag Awareness Campaign) will be kicked off by Chief Minister M K Stalin as his government stresses the need to get back to healthy practices to protect the environment.

Brain child of Environment and Forest Department Secretary Supriya Sahu said the campaign aims at encouraging people to use cloth bags for shopping and other activities instead of those made of plastic. The Tamil Nadu government had imposed a ban on plastic with effect from January 1, 2019, but the GO is not being followed on the ground.

Sahu has been pushing people towards adopting good and sustainable practices to save the environment. The campaign will be conducted in schools, colleges, and markets where people come in large numbers.