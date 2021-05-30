Stalin visits Covid ward in PPE to 'boost confidence' of workers

Wearing personal protective equipment (PPE), Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday visited the Covid-19 ward at a government hospital in the industrial city of Coimbatore to instil hope among patients infected with the virus.

68-year-old Stalin, who got both shots of Covid-19 vaccine, said he visited the Corona ward despite advice against it from many people to “boost the confidence” of doctors, nurses, and other front line workers who are risking their lives every day to treat patients.

The DMK president was in Coimbatore on Sunday to review the Covid-19 situation in Erode, Tiruppur, and Coimbatore districts that have been reporting a high number of cases for the past few weeks. This is Stalin's second visit to the region in recent weeks.

After reviewing the situation at the Government ESI Medical College and Hospital in Coimbatore, Stalin expressed interest to meet a few patients at the Covid-19 ward and inquire about their health conditions. The Chief Minister, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, and hospital authorities dressed in PPE, entered the Covid ward.

Videos released by the government showed Stalin, in PPE, wishing Covid-19 patients and interacting with them. Minutes later, the Chief Minister took to Twitter to explain the reasons behind his wearing PPE and visiting the exclusive Covid ward.

“I visited the Corona ward in ESI Hospital in Coimbatore by wearing PPE, and spoke to patients who are being treated for the Coronavirus infection. Instilling hope in patients, along with medicine, will help them recover (from the infection). Tamil Nadu government will instil hope (in patients),” Stalin wrote on his verified Twitter page.

Stalin added that he visited the Covid-19 ward against advice from many “concerned people” only to “boost the confidence of doctors, nurses, and other front line workers who risk their lives every day by treating (Covid-19) patients.”

The Chief Minister's act impressed netizens and DMK supporters with many taking to social media to applaud Stalin, with hashtags like #WeStandWithStalin. The hashtags supporting Stalin were trending along with #GoBackStalin which was actively supported by BJP leaders.