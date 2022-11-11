Stalin welcomes release of Rajiv Gandhi's assassins; says verdict reinforces rights of elected governments

Welcoming the release of the remaining six convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday said the Supreme Court ruling has reinforced that Governors, who are merely appointees of the Union Government, cannot “sit on” decisions taken by democratically elected governments.

In a two-page statement, Stalin said the verdict ordering the release of six convicts, including S Nalini and her husband Murugan, was a victory to the “strong legal struggles” undertaken by the DMK government after assuming office in 2021. He said the victory can also be credited to those who believed in humanity and human rights.

“The Supreme Court verdict is proof that Governors who are appointed to the post cannot sit on decisions taken by governments democratically elected by the people. This judgement is also a historic foreword to democratic principles,” Stalin said, referring to the verdict that considered a 2018 resolution by the Tamil Nadu Cabinet recommending their release.

Stalin’s statement is aimed at telling Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi that he cannot take unilateral decisions on his own and that he has to go only by the advice of the Cabinet headed by him. His remarks come amid the DMK’s high-voltage campaign against Ravi for “violating his oath” and demanding his ouster from the post.

Also Read | Timeline of events in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case

The recommendation to release all six convicts passed by the then Cabinet led by Edappadi K Palaniswami is still pending with the Raj Bhavan, the Tamil Nadu Governor’s official residence. The release of Rajiv Gandhi’s killers is an emotive issue in Tamil Nadu with all political parties, except the Congress and BJP, supporting it.

“I welcome the verdict releasing Nalini and five others. This development comes months after the Supreme Court released A G Perarivalan,” Stalin said, adding that the DMK, irrespective of whether it sat on the treasury benches or occupied the Opposition benches in the Assembly, has always supported the release of the convicts in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.

He recalled that it was the DMK government headed by M Karunanidhi that commuted the death sentence awarded to Nalini. The current DMK government also exerted pressure on the Union Government to ask the Governor to take a call on the 2018 Cabinet resolution.

“We argued in favour of state’s rights in the Perarivalan case and ensured his release in May this year. That was the first victory for us. The same way, we took efforts to secure the release of the remaining six persons and we have got a favourable verdict today. This is the second victory for those who have suffered for 30 years,” Stalin said.

VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan said the verdict is consoling even though it has come late, while crediting the release of the six convicts to the “long legal struggle” undertaken by several people. “The Governor could have released the seven person on his own by accepting the Cabinet resolution. I think the issue was handled lightly so that the Supreme Court takes a decision, and not the Governor or the Union Government,” he said.

MDMK general secretary Vaiko, who has strong views on LTTE, welcomed the verdict saying it served as an answer to the confrontationist attitude of the Governor. “These people spent 30 years in darkness. Are they going to get back those years? The verdict is consoling because they will now be released from prison,” he said.