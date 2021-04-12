Step out only if necessary: Tamil Nadu tells people as Covid-19 cases surge

As daily figures show a constant increase in the number of people testing positive for the novel coronavirus, the Tamil Nadu government on Monday asked people to step out of their homes “only if necessary” and nudged those eligible to take a vaccine for Covid-19.

In a detailed statement following a review meeting chaired by him, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami explained the steps taken by the government to prevent the spread of Covid-19. He also asked frontline workers to get vaccinated within the next two weeks, while appealing to those eligible to get a jab immediately.

“People should step out of their homes only when necessary and when they step out, they should compulsorily wear masks,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dr Prabhdeep Kaur of the National Institute of Epidemiology (NIE) said if the city continues to add cases at this rate, hospitals will run out of oxygen beds and lose lives.

“We cannot go on “business as usual”. Last year, we reached this number in the first week of July and cases declined thereafter due to control measures implemented during lockdown in the last 2 weeks of June. However, in the current situation, cases will continue to rise for the next few days,” she said.

She also appealed to people to avoid group-based activities at home, workplaces, and apartment complexes.