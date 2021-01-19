Strict Covid-19 protocol welcomes students of class 10,12 in Tamil Nadu

After a gap of 10 months, schools were reopened for classes 10 and 12 in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday with students undergoing body temperature and oxygen level checks before entering the premises. The Tamil Nadu government last week announced reopening of schools from January 19 which were shut following the COVID-19 outbreak since March 2020 while Chief Minister K Palaniswami appealed to parents and teachers to extend their full cooperation to the government in its efforts aimed at the welfare of students.

With the government directing school administration to allow students not exceeding more than 25 per classroom, those who attended the classes were seen adhering to all Covid-19 protocol including wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.

After being glued to monitors for online classes over the past few months, students today expressed happiness on being able to attend classes in person, meet friends and teachers, and prepare better for the board examinations.

"Instead of attending classes online, it was good to come and attend classes besides meeting our friends and teachers.Attending classes will also help us prepare better for the board examinations," a student of a government higher secondary school in Tiruchirappalli said.

School authorities also followed governmenet guidelines like allowing only those students who had come with the 'letter of consent' from their respective parents besides checking body temperature and also providing vitamin tablets to the pupils.

Palaniswami, while allowing the students to attend classes, had said based on the opinion of public health and medical experts, district collectors, senior ministers and considering the view of majority of parents, schools shall open only for students of classes 10 and 12.

The move to reopen the schools was also considered based on the interests of those who would be taking up public examinations during March and April.

Tamil Nadu government last year withdrew its decision to reopen schools for classes 9 to 12 from November 16, 2020 due to apprehensions over COVID-19 and after consultations with experts in the field.