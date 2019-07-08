Swamy's effigy burnt over remarks against Rahul

Telangana Congress leaders on Monday lodged a criminal complaint against BJP leader Subramanian Swamy for his allegation that Congress president Rahul Gandhi consumes a prohibited drug. Based on the complaint, the Abids Road Police Station has issued an FIR.

Speaking to media persons outside the police station, All India Congress Committee (AICC) National Spokesperson Sravan Dasoju said that Subramanian Swamy gave the controversial statement with intent to provoke the public, incite hatred and clashes between various classes of persons and to breach peace and tranquility. He reminded that Swamy had leveled similar baseless allegations during the Lok Sabha election campaign raising questions over Rahul Gandhi's nationality.

Sravan asked what action PM Modi would take now against Subramian Swamy. He demanded that the BJP suspend Subramanian Swamy from the party. Sravan was accompanied by senior leaders including TPCC Vice-President Mallu Ravi, Telangana Youth Congress president Anil Kumar Yadav and others. Earlier, the Congress workers held a protest against Subramanian Swamy and burnt his effigy.