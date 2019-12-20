T M Krishna among 601 booked for anti-CAA protests

A day after a peaceful protest against the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), more than 600 people, including Carnatic singer T M Krishna and actor Siddharth, have booked by the Chennai Police for holding an agitation without required permission.

The protest organised by several organisations saw thousands of enthusiastic people not just participating but shouting slogans against the CAA, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Chennai Police on Friday booked against 601 people under Section 143 (Punishment for unlawful assembly) of the IPC and Section 41 of Madras City Police Act.

Besides Krishna and Siddharth, VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan, Mohammed Ghouse of the Welfare Party and M. A. Jawahirullah of the Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK) have also been booked.

Separately, the police also booked a case against Jawahirullah for attempting to lay a siege to Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami's residence on Wednesday.

Fresh protests in TN

Fresh protests erupted in several parts of the state as Muslims agitated after the Friday prayers in Mettupalayam, Ambur, Vaniyambadi and several other cities and town. Hundreds of students, activists and the general public participated at a protest in Chepauk against the CAA on Friday evening.

Holiday for universities

Apprehending protests by students, the Tamil Nadu government, using the pretext of local body elections, announced that all colleges and universities in the state would be closed till January 1.