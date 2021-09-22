Tamil Nadu aims to increase export volume to $100 billion by 2030; to set up Export Promotion Committee

Launching the Export Promotion Strategy, the Tamil Nadu Government on Wednesday set an ambitious target of increasing its exports to $100 billion by 2030 from the current $26 billion by identifying ‘six champion sectors’ in the export sector.

Chief Minister M K Stalin, who released the Tamil Nadu Export Promotion Strategy, also announced that his government will set up a State Export Promotion Committee under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu to increase the state’s export volume. Tamil Nadu is currently positioned at no. 3 among states in terms of exports in the country.

As part of the government’s move to give fresh impetus to the export industry, Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) with 14 exported-oriented units were signed for generating employment for 39,150 persons at an investment of Rs 1,880.54 crores.

Another 10 MoUs were also signed in the MSME sector at an investment of Rs 240 crores that would provide jobs to 2,545 persons.

In his speech, Stalin exhorted the government agencies and industries to ensure that ‘Made in Tamil Nadu’ products are found everywhere in the world.

“We have set a target to turn Tamil Nadu into a $1 trillion economy by 2030. Today, we are announcing that we want to achieve $100 billion in exports by 2030 from the current $26 billion. We have to place Tamil Nadu firmly in the global trade map,” Stalin said, addressing the Tamil Nadu Export Conclave.

The six champion sectors identified for achieving the $100 billion target are textile & apparel, food processing, auto and auto components, leather and footwear, electronics, and machinery.

The Chief Minister said the government is setting up export hubs at all districts in the state to promote exports of products that are unique to the area. He also announced the setting up of the State Export Promotion Committee headed by the Chief Secretary to promote export volumes from the state.

He said the state will develop two Economic Employment Enclaves in Manaellore and Thoothukudi while identifying 10 Export Hubs and strengthening export-related common infrastructure projects. Stalin also said the state accounted for 9 percent of the national exports in FY2020-21, with a major contribution from automobiles, textile, and machinery.

N Muruganandam, Principal Secretary (Industries), said the state has not fully realized its potential in the export sector. Talking about the $100 billion export volume target, he said the state aims to increase its current volume by four times in nine years.

