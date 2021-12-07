TN announces Rs 50k relief to Covid-19 victims' kin

Tamil Nadu announces Rs 50,000 relief to families of Covid-19 victims

The relief will be provided from the SDRF, in strict compliance with NDMA guidelines issued in September 2021

ETB Sivapriyan
ETB Sivapriyan, DHNS, Chennai,
  Dec 07 2021, 19:53 ist
  • updated: Dec 07 2021, 19:53 ist

Tamil Nadu government has issued an order to provide Rs 50,000 as a relief to the next of kin of those who lost their lives due to Covid-19 infection.

A government order dated December 3 issued by the Revenue and Disaster Management Department asked district collectors to use funds from the State Disaster Response Fund to provide the relief. 

The order signed by Kumar Jayant, Principal Secretary to the Government, said Rs 50,000 will be provided to persons who died of Covid-19 including to those involved in relief operations or associated with preparedness activities subject to the cause of death being certified as Covid-19. 

The relief will be provided from the SDRF, in strict compliance with NDMA guidelines issued in September 2021. “This ex-gratia assistance will be applicable from the date of first Covid-19 case reported in the country and will continue till de-notification of Covid-19 as a disaster or till further, whichever is earlier,” the order said. 

However, families of frontline workers who received Rs 25 lakh as ex-gratia for Covid death under the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund (CMPRF) and children who received Rs 5 lakh after losing both parents and Rs 3 lakh for children who lost one parent. 

As many as 36,539 persons have lost their lives due to Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu since March 2020.

