Tamil Nadu Assembly session begins amid Covid-19

  • Sep 14 2020, 20:53 ist
  • updated: Sep 14 2020, 20:53 ist
DMK President MK Stalin and his party MLAs wear face masks with 'Ban NEET, Save TN Students'written on it as they arrive to attend Tamil Nadu Assembly Session. Credit: PTI Photo

The three-day monsoon session of the Tamil Nadu assembly commenced on Monday at the Kalaivanar Arangam here as Covid-19 rules like physical distancing cannot be implemented in the regular assembly hall.

The first-day proceedings were adjourned after paying rich tributes to DMK MLA J Anbazhagan, Congress MP H Vasanthakumar – both died of Covid-19 – and former President Pranab Mukherjee.

The session is expected to be a stormy one as opposition parties are set to raise NEET suicide and “poor” handling of the Covid-19 situation. The DMK MLAs led by party chief M K Stalin attended the proceedings on the first day by wearing face masks that had “Ban NEET. Save TN Students” written on them.

The session will end on Wednesday.  Ahead of the session, Speaker P Dhanapal, Chief Minister K Palaniswami, his deputy O Panneerselvam, Stalin and all the members underwent Covid-19 test.

