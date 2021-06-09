Tamil Nadu Assembly session to begin on June 21

The first session of the 16th Tamil Nadu Assembly will commence on June 21 with the customary address by Governor Banwarilal Purohit. Assembly Speaker M Appavu said the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) will meet on June 21 after the Governor’s address to decide the duration of the session.

The announcement by the Speaker about the convening of the Assembly came after Chief Minister M K Stalin with Purohit at the Raj Bhavan here. This is the first session of the new Tamil Nadu assembly. In May, the newly-elected legislators were sworn in and elections for Speaker and Deputy Speaker’s posts were held.

Since this is the first address by Purohit after the change of regime, the speech is expected to outline the policies of the DMK dispensation.