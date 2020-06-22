TN CM tests negative for coronavirus: Health Minister

Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami tests negative for coronavirus: Health Minister

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • Jun 22 2020, 22:34 ist
  • updated: Jun 22 2020, 22:34 ist

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami has tested negative for coronavirus, Health Minister C Vijayabaskar said here on Monday.

Testing is being given special attention by the government, he said adding as per protocol which includes tracing (contacts) aspects, "without any exception, the Chief Minister subjected himself to the coronavirus testing and today we have the good news that he is negative." He maintained that the government was transparent in tackling coronavirus and no information was concealed and daily bulletins, district wise data was being released. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

C Vijayabaskar
K Palaniswami
Tamil Nadu
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Did TikTok teens punk Trump's comeback rally?

Did TikTok teens punk Trump's comeback rally?

57 girls at UP shelter home test COVID-19 positive

57 girls at UP shelter home test COVID-19 positive

COVID-19: No school till Dasara, appeal most parents

COVID-19: No school till Dasara, appeal most parents

COVID-19 ICUs are rapidly running out of beds

COVID-19 ICUs are rapidly running out of beds

 