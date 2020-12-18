Tamil Nadu CM to launch Assembly election campaign in Salem district on Saturday

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami will launch the ruling AIADMK's campaign for the 2021 assembly elections on Saturday from his home constituency of Edappadi in Salem district. With this, AIADMK joins the DMK and Makkal Needhi Maiam that are already on the campaign trail for the elections due in the first half of 2021.

Palaniswami, who is the Chief Ministerial candidate of the AIADMK, will launch his campaign on Saturday after offering prayers at the Senrayar Perumal Temple in Periyasoragai village in Edappadi constituency. “Since I do not come to my constituency regularly due to my travel schedule, several programmes have been arranged in my assembly constituency. I will launch my campaign for the elections on Saturday,” Palaniswami told reporters on Friday.

AIADMK is the third party to begin its campaign for the assembly elections after DMK and MNM of actor Kamal Haasan. DMK's youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin, Lok Sabha MP Kanimozhi, and 13 other senior leaders of the party have been meeting people in various districts since November as part of the campaign.

Kamal Haasan launched his campaign last week from Madurai, during which he promised to make the ancient city second capital of Tamil Nadu when his party comes to power.

The 2021 elections is likely to be a crowded affair with too many players vying for the hot seat at Fort St. George, the seat of power of Tamil Nadu government. Tamil superstar Rajinikanth has also promised to launch a political party in January.