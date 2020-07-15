Tamil Nadu crosses milestone of 1 lakh Covid-19 recoveries

In a positive milestone, the number of Covid-19 recovered patients crossed the one lakh mark in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday as it logged the highest-ever single day discharge of 5,000 people from various hospitals.

The highest recovery eclipsed the 4,496 fresh cases and took the State's tally of positive cases to 1,51,820.

Of the fresh cases, 66 were from other states and foreign countries as well.

Tamil Nadu, which has been maintaining a robust recovery rate, saw its cumulative count of those discharged, zoom to 1,02,310 which works to 67.38 percent of the total reported cases while active cases were 47,340.

Also, the aggregate number of samples tested topped 17 lakh and in total 17,36,747 specimens have been examined including 41,382 today.

According to a health department bulletin, 68 people died pushing the death toll to 2,167 and 1,318 were from Chennai. Of those reported dead on Wednesday, 64 had co-morbidities.

A 19-year-old girl, two men aged 97 and 94, besides a 34-year-old man, were among the dead.

For the first time on Tuesday, Tamil Nadu's everyday count of positive cases crossed the 4,500 mark, and the state's daily tally stood at 4,526.

The number of labs also climbed to 107, with the addition of a facility at the Government Headquarters Hospital in the Nilgiris district and there are 54 testing centres in the government and 53 in the private sector.

Chennai's share of fresh cases continued to be relatively low with 1,291 infections and the state capital's tally of cases stood at 80,961 followed by nearby districts of Chengelpet (8,741) and Tiruvallur (7,573).

The temple town of Madurai in southern Tamil Nadu was the next with a higher load of 7,331 cases.