Tamil Nadu declares holiday for Classes 10-12 till January 31 over rising Covid-19 cases

The Tamil Nadu government on Sunday declared a holiday for students of Classes 10 to 12 till January 31 due to the surge in Covid cases in the state.

Physical classes were held only for students of Classes 10 to 12. Classes for students of Classes 1 to 9 are in online mode since January 5.

The state government also announced that it has postponed the examinations for students of Classes 10 and 12 scheduled from January 19 and that fresh dates would be announced later.

Tamil Nadu had on Saturday recorded 23,989 fresh cases and 11 deaths.

