Tamil Nadu discharges 939 patients on Saturday, adds 477 fresh cases

Tamil Nadu on Saturday said a record 939 COVID-19 patients were discharged “after treatment” from various hospitals across the state in the past 24 hours, even as it reported 477 fresh cases, including 93 persons who returned from abroad and other states in the country.

The state reported three deaths on Saturday, taking the death toll to 74, while the tally went up to 10,585. The Health Bulletin said as many as 939 patients who were receiving treatment at hospitals left home on Saturday, taking the recoveries to 3,538. Chennai reported 332 cases on Saturday, pushing the tally to 6,271.

This is the highest number of recoveries reported so far in a single day even as the Health Minister said the state was facing a huge challenge in handling those who return from abroad and other states – 93 people who returned from Bangladesh and states like, Maharashtra and Gujarat were found positive on Friday alone.

“20 per cent of Saturday’s cases are from people who came from other states and this is proving to be a challenge for us. This is a concern for us, but we are tackling this,” Health Minister C Vijayabhaskar told reporters here.