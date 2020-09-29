Tamil Nadu extends coronavirus lockdown; cinema theatres, educational institutions to remain shut

Tamil Nadu on Tuesday extended the Covid-19 lockdown till October 31 with more relaxations, even as it announced that the ban on opening of cinema theatres, educational institutions, and running of sub-urban trains will continue.

The government also increased the number of flights allowed to land at the Chennai Airport from the current 50 to 100 from October 1, while the ban on international flights barring for services allowed by the Centre will continue. A statement issued by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said the government will allow resumption of cinema shooting, capping the number of people at the spot to 100 persons, while weekly markets in rural areas and towns can function with regulations.

Palaniswami also said the government has withdrawn an earlier order allowing students from 10th to 12th standard to visit school on voluntary basis for guidance from teachers, making it clear that schools and colleges will continue to remain shut till further orders.

It also extended the timings of restaurants for dine-in facility by one hour – they can now function till 9 pm and take orders for parcels till 10 pm. The ban on cinema theatres, amusement parks and sub-urban trains will continue.

The ban on religious functions and other meetings will continue, Palaniswami said, appealing to people to continue wearing face masks while stepping out of their homes. “They should also keep washing their hands regularly and maintain physical distancing,” he said.