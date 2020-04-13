Tamil Nadu extends COVID-19 lockdown till April 30

Tamil Nadu, which stands at the third position in the number of COVID-19 cases in the country, on Monday, announced extending the lockdown till April 30 to prevent further spread of Coronavirus.

The state cabinet had on Saturday decided to accept the Centre’s decision on lockdown extension saying Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami had made his opinion clear during a video conference meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On the eve of Modi’s address to the nation, Palaniswami said in a statement that the lockdown will be extended till April 30 and announced the continuation of welfare measures to unorganized workers and migrant labourers.

“Keeping in mind the sentiments expressed in the video conferencing with the Prime Minister and the opinion of the expert committee that relaxing the lockdown at this stage would lead to the spread of the disease, the lockdown, and imposition of Section 144 is extended till April 30,” Palaniswami said in a statement.