Tamil Nadu firm on not allowing installation of Lord Ganesha idols

Despite pressure from its ally BJP, the AIADMK government in Tamil Nadu on Thursday remained firm on not allowing installation of Lord Ganesha idols on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi citing the coronavirus spread.

In a statement on Thursday, the government reiterated the ban on installation of idols in public places and asked people to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi in their homes. The statement also cited the Centre’s circular dated July 29, 2020, which said the ban on religious congregation and festivals would continue to remain till the end of August. The government also said the ban was to prevent further spread of Coronavirus.

Perturbed by the AIADMK government’s stand, BJP leader H Raja, known for his penchant for controversies, making sexist remarks saying the administration lacked “masculinity.” Another leader, C T R Nirmal Kumar, went a step further to dub AIADMK men as having hidden “behind a saree” (read Jayalalithaa) for 30 years.

What followed was an exchange of “masculinity” barbs between leaders of the two alliance partners. IT wing secretaries of AIADMK, Singai G Ramachandran, Raj Sathiyan, and Kovai Sathyan took to Twitter asking where his “masculinity” was when he apologized before the Madras High Court for his derogatory remarks against the judiciary.

Government’s de-facto spokesperson and fisheries minister D Jayakumar also took a dig at Raja and asked him not to needle the AIADMK. However, the BJP remained adamant seeking to know why the government was banning peaceful assembly of devotees when it had opened TASMAC across the state.

"In Tamil Nadu, the government which gave permission for opening TASMAC shops did not allow putting up Vinayaka statues. Why?” Tamil Nadu BJP President L Murugan asked.

A Division Bench of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court dismissed the plea of BJP leader Ramasamy to quash the government order prohibiting public celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi.