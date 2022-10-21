Tamil Nadu fisherman shot at by Indian Navy personnel

A fisherman from Mayiladuthurai district in Tamil Nadu was injured after Indian Navy personnel, who were guarding the Palk Bay near the India-Sri Lanka International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL), shot at the boat in which he was travelling after it didn’t stop despite repeated warnings.

The fisherman, who was travelling in a boat to fish in the Palk Bay, was asked to stop by an Indian navy ship which was on patrol in the early hours of Friday. However, the fisherman did not stop apparently apprehending the ship belonged to the Sri Lankan Navy, which confiscates boats and arrests fishermen in case of catching them mid-sea.

When the boat did not stop despite repeated warnings, the Indian Navy personnel fired warning shots to stop the boat, as per standard operating procedures.

Read | How India is expanding its global naval presence

“One of the crew onboard the suspicious boat is reported to have sustained an injury. The injured person was administered first aid by the ship and evacuated by an Indian Navy Chetak helicopter to INS Parandu at Ramnad and has been shifted to the Government Hospital, Ramanathapuram for further medical management,” the Indian Navy said in a statement.

The condition of the fisherman is reported to be stable. The Navy said an inquiry has been ordered to investigate the incident.

Further details are awaited

