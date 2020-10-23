Tamil Nadu: Five die in blast in fireworks factory in Madurai district

Five women were charred to death on Friday after an explosion ripped through a fireworks' manufacturing unit at Murganeri village in Perayur taluk of Madurai district.

The unit was involved in producing crackers to meet the Deepavali deadline when the explosion took place in the afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Ayyammal, Suruliammal, Veluthai, Lakshmi, and Kaliswari.

Officials said investigations have been launched to ascertain the cause of the explosion.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami deputed Revenue Minister R B Udhayakumar and Madurai District Collector T G Vinay to visit the spot and ensure that the injured receive proper treatment.

While announcing a solatium of Rs 2 lakh each to the family of the deceased, Palaniswami also asked the manufacturers to ensure the safety of labourers while manufacturing crackers. He also directed officials to ensure the well-being of labourers.

Fireworks factories work overtime from September till Deepavali to meet the demand.

Mishaps at fireworks units near Madurai and in and around Sivakasi, the fireworks manufacturing hub of the country, are common due to the poor safety measures at these units.

Sivakasi accounts for 90% of fireworks that are available in the Indian market.