Tamil Nadu: Girl allegedly asked to remove bra at NEET centre

This is not the first time that allegations of girl students being asked to remove their bra has cropped up during NEET exams

ETB Sivapriyan, DHNS, Chennai,
  • May 09 2023, 20:21 ist
  • updated: May 09 2023, 20:21 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Allegations of NEET aspirants being asked to remove their bra before entering the examination hall has cropped up once again in Tamil Nadu. A tweet by a journalist sharing her conversation with a girl, who was sitting outside an examination centre clinging to a book, has led to the latest row. 

The journalist, who deleted the tweet after she was trolled heavily and asked obscene questions for the post, told DH on the condition of anonymity that she found the girl sitting in a corner outside a centre in Mylapore in Chennai. 

“When I found her sad, I just went and asked whether all was well. She didn’t open up immediately. But after a while, the girl told me she was waiting for her brother to come. When I asked her why she was clinging to a book, she said she was forced to remove her bra,” the journalist said.

The woman journalist also said she was not aware whether the girl was asked to remove her bra at the centre, or she didn’t wear it from her home. “But the fact is I saw so many girl students coming to the centre without wearing a bra,” she added. 

The journalist said the girl refused to take a shawl from her when she offered one saying her brother was coming to pick her up. “It is fine, my brother is bringing a shawl for me from home,” the journalist quoted the girl as saying.

This is not the first time that allegations of girl students being asked to remove their bra has cropped up during NEET exams. Several students had in the past alleged that those manning the NEET centres had asked them to remove their inner wear and checked their bodies. 

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said such incidents shouldn’t recur.

