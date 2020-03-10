Tamil Nadu government to set up four units on the outskirts

With coronavirus spreading fast, Tamil Nadu government has decided to set up four facilities, including one on the outskirts of the city, to quarantine people who show symptoms of having infected with the deadly virus.

Health Minister C Vijayabhaskar also warned of action against people who spread “false information” on coronavirus on social media and other platforms, while asking people not to panic and stop believing rumours.

As part of the efforts to spread awareness, the government, Vijayabhaskar said, will release a short film featuring comedian Yogi Babu on do’s and don’ts.

“We have decided to set up quarantine facilities on the outskirts of Chennai, Coimbatore, Trichy, and Madurai.