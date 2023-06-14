Tamil Nadu govt withdraws general consent to CBI

The Tamil Nadu government has withdrawn its general consent to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to carry out probes in the state.

The CBI will now require permission from the Tamil Nadu government if it has to carry out any investigation in the state.

The development comes after Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji was arrested around 1.30 am on Wednesday by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), following raids on his premises since Tuesday morning.

The agency action came months after the Supreme Court allowed a police and ED probe into a cash for jobs scam allegedly involving Balaji. Balaji has been sent to judicial custody till June 28 by a sessions court on Wednesday.