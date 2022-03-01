Tamil Nadu: Judge stabbed by assistant in chamber

In a shocking incident, a judicial magistrate in Salem in western Tamil Nadu was stabbed by his assistant inside his chamber after being unhappy over his transfer to the district court from another town.

M Muthupandi, the judicial magistrate of court no-4 in the Salem District combined court complex, was stabbed by Prakash using a knife on his chest moments after the judge came to his chamber. The incident took place before the judge was to begin the hearing in his court.

Police said advocates and court staff rushed to the chamber after they heard Muthupandi screaming and seeking help. Prakash, who was working as an assistant in a court in Omalur in Salem district, was transferred to the district court complex recently. He joined duty on Monday.

Upset over his transfer, Prakash is believed to have expressed his desire to go back to Omalur to Muthupandi on Monday. However, according to police, the judicial magistrate told him to approach the district judge on the issue.

“This seems to be the reason behind Prakash stabbing Muthupandi. The judicial magistrate is doing fine at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital in Salem,” a police source said.

