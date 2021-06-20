Tamil Nadu lockdown extended till June 28; curbs eased

The Tamil Nadu government extended the Covid-19 lockdown in the state for one more week, till June 28, with further relaxations.
Lockdown in Tamil Nadu extended for one more week, till June 28th, with further relaxations.
— ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2021
Stating that the government announced relaxations in some districts while further curbs were imposed in other districts due to high infections, Chief Minister M K Stalin had earlier warned that the government would not hesitate to reinforce fresh curbs if relaxations were found to be violated.
More to follow...
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Fossil find introduces a new ancestor of jackal
Women migrants reduced to sex slaves in Libya 'hell'
The art of probing the universe’s origins explained
Rohingya artists tackle Covid as refugees wait for jabs
Shafali Verma's dream goes on with debut Test fifties
This country is banking on its homegrown Covid vaccines
Real, smart makeover beckons Cubbon Park after decades
Bolsonaro's most controversial coronavirus quotes
Classical is a hoax word, says T M Krishna