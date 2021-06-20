Tamil Nadu lockdown extended till June 28; curbs eased

The Tamil Nadu government extended the Covid-19 lockdown in the state for one more week, till June 28, with further relaxations.

Lockdown in Tamil Nadu extended for one more week, till June 28th, with further relaxations. — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2021

Stating that the government announced relaxations in some districts while further curbs were imposed in other districts due to high infections, Chief Minister M K Stalin had earlier warned that the government would not hesitate to reinforce fresh curbs if relaxations were found to be violated.

More to follow...