Tamil Nadu lockdown extended till June 28; curbs eased

DH Web Desk
  • Jun 20 2021, 14:21 ist
  • updated: Jun 20 2021, 14:21 ist
A volunteer feeds stray dogs during Covid-19 lockdown, in Chennai, Saturday, June 12, 2021. Credit: PTI Photo

The Tamil Nadu government extended the Covid-19 lockdown in the state for one more week, till June 28, with further relaxations.

Stating that the government announced relaxations in some districts while further curbs were imposed in other districts due to high infections, Chief Minister M K Stalin had earlier warned that the government would not hesitate to reinforce fresh curbs if relaxations were found to be violated.

More to follow...

Tamil Nadu
Covid-19
Coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus

