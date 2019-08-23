Tamil Nadu on high alert following terror threat

Major cities in Tamil Nadu, especially the capital Chennai and Coimbatore, have been placed under high alert following specific intelligence inputs that six terrorists, including a Pakistani national, have sneaked into the state to execute terror attacks.

The alert received late on Thursday night prompted police officials to conduct raids in several places in the state and put major cities under high alert. The intelligence input said six terrorists have sneaked into Tamil Nadu through the sea route and might be camping in Coimbatore in western part of the state.

Coimbatore is a communally sensitive city having been a victim of terrorism in 1998 when more than 50 people were killed due to a serial bomb blast that ripped through several parts of the city. For the past few months, National Investigative Agency (NIA) sleuths have been conducted raids in Coimbatore periodically and picking up suspects who are inspired by Islamic State (IS).

Sources in the Tamil Nadu police told DH that the six terrorists are suspected to have sneaked into the state through the sea route. Out of the six, five are suspected to be Sri Lankan Tamil Muslims and one Pakistani, whose name could be Iliyas Anwar.

The late-night alert specifically states that the terrorists are likely to mingle with common people to ensure that their identities are not ascertained. “The group have disguised as Hindus with tilak or vibhuthi smeared on forehead,” the alert reads.

A senior police officer, who had handled several such cases in the past said, the department has been receiving inputs in the past few months about terrorists planning attacks in Tamil Nadu. “These people would come into Tamil Nadu by sea and then take the road to different cities. To avoid getting caught, they might use public transport and mingle with common people,” the officer said.

The alert comes two months after three persons were arrested for allegedly planning to carry out attacks in temples and churches in Coimbatore after having been “inspired” by terror outfit, IS.

