Tamil Nadu Opposition slams RN Ravi, terms his actions 'brazen violation' of Constitution

Opposition on Monday launched a stinging attack on Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi for omitting references of Tamil Nadu stalwarts and deviating from the state government-prepared customary address in the Assembly, saying his actions were a "brazen violation" of the Constitution and he was "acting at the behest" of the BJP that appointed him.

Congress, Trinamool Congress and CPI criticised Ravi in strong words, as the fight between Ravi and the ruling DMK reached a crescendo with the Governor skipping portions of the customary speech and Chief Minister MK Stalin moving a resolution against Ravi's deviation from the approved text and to declare as valid only the prepared text of the Governor's address tabled in the House.

Responding to the developments in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh tweeted, "the conduct of the IB officer-turned Governor in the Tamil Nadu Assembly today is a brazen violation of all Constitutional norms and conventions. He is clearly acting at the behest of those who appointed him. He is a disgrace to the position he holds!"

The conduct of the IB officer-turned Governor in the Tamil Nadu Assembly today is a brazen violation of all Constitutional norms and conventions. He is clearly acting at the behest of those who appointed him. He is a disgrace to the position he holds! — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) January 9, 2023

Ravi was previously Governor of Nagaland and a section of the actors in the yet-to-be-concluded Naga Peace Process had accused him of not playing a positive role in the exercise.

Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha leader Derek O'Brien was not surprised at the episode. He said, "I have been saying this for a while now, that Raj Bhavans across the country are being converted into BJP party offices or RSS shakhas."

CPI General Secretary D Raja described the developments in Assembly as "highly unfortunate and illegal" and that the Office of Governor is proving to be a burden on the federal polity.

"Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi skipped parts of the address prepared by the state govt with references made to secularism, Periyar, BR Ambedkar, K Kamaraj, CN Annadurai and Karunanidhi and added paras on his own. The incident of making arbitrary changes in the ceremonial address took place in the Kerala Assembly before. The office of the Governor is only proving to be a burden on our federal polity. It must be abolished to put an end to interference by the Union in the working of elected state governments," he said.