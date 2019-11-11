Tamil Nadu parties get ready for local body polls

The schedule for the crucial local body elections in Tamil Nadu is yet to be announced by the State Election Commission (SEC). But the ruling AIADMK and principal Opposition DMK are oiling their party machinery to face the elections that would put to test their strength at grass-root level.

Tamil Nadu is likely to hold elections to local bodies, including Corporations and Municipalities, by end of 2019 or early 2020, after delaying the crucial elections for over three years.

The tenure of the local bodies in the state ended in October 2016 and they are being managed by special officers appointed by the government since then – a slew of court cases and AIADMK government’s reluctance to face the people delayed the polls for over three years.

Though the SEC is yet to announce the schedule, both AIADMK and DMK have asked those interested in contesting the elections to apply for their candidature. Such applications are usually called only after the poll dates are announced.

While the AIADMK has announced that those interested can avail applications from respective district headquarters of the party on November 15 and 16, the DMK has said it will sell the applications from November 14 to November 20.

DMK President M K Stalin said on Monday that the party was “fully prepared” and “equally excited” like the AIADMK to face the local body polls. He also announced that the DMK will face the elections along with its alliance partners.

The elections will be an acid test for both the AIADMK and DMK as this is the first time that the strength of the parties will be tested at the grassroots level after the demise of stalwarts – M Karunanidhi and J Jayalalithaa.

The DMK and AIADMK seem to be on an equal footing now with the ruling party’s victory in the by-elections to two Assembly constituencies last month. While the AIADMK is under pressure to prove itself yet again, the DMK will have to walk the extra mile to win over the confidence of the people.

The DMK is under pressure to repeat its stupendous performance in the April Lok Sabha polls. Sources told DH that the polls are likely to be held in two or three phases in December or January. While elections to rural local bodies will be held through the paper ballot, people will vote using EVMs in urban areas.