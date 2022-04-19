Tamil Nadu plans Rs 1,000 crore industrial housing project in Hosur

Tamil Nadu Industries Minister Thangam Thenarasu on Tuesday announced an industrial housing project close to the Tata Group’s massive electronics ecosystem near Hosur at a cost of Rs 1,000 crore, the development of another industrial estate by SIPCOT and upgradation of infrastructure in existing hubs under Public-Private-Partnership (PPP) model.

These projects — for Hosur and nearby Krishnagiri — were announced while Thenarasu was presenting the Demand for Grants for his department in the Assembly.

Some of the issues like developing a township around the Tata factory and infrastructure upgrades in existing industrial estates of SIPCOT in Hosur were highlighted by DH in its Insight article published on April 17.

The article, while tracing the transformation of Hosur from a small town to one of the most-after-sought addresses for investors inside and outside the country, quoted businesses who demanded better housing facilities, improved infrastructure, and the need for taking industries to near-by Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri.

Thenarasu announced that Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO), Tamil Nadu Infrastructure Fund Management Corporation (TNIFMC), and Tata Electronics Private Limited (TEPL) will together form a Special Purpose Vehicle to establish Vidiyal Housing Private Limited.

“Vidiyal Housing Private Limited will construct an industrial housing project in an area of 100 acres at a cost of Rs 1,000 crore in Nagamangalam village. The Tata project, when completed, is expected to generate employment to about 18,000 people and this housing project is to create residential facilities for them,” the minister said.

Business houses in Hosur, as highlighted in the Insight story, made a specific demand for the creation of a township near the Tata factory. TEPL will invest over Rs 7,000 crore over the years to manufacture mobile phone platforms and other equipment, including those used in Apple iPhones.

Thenarasu said due to the ever-growing demand for industrial land owing to the locational advantage, SIPCOT will establish an industrial estate spread over 3,000 acres with all basic facilities like street lights, rainwater drains, and waste management facilities, and green cover in Shoolagiri and Dhenkanikottai taluks near Hosur.

“The new SIPCOT will be established at a cost of Rs 1,800 crore and is expected to garner investments worth Rs 21,000 crore. Widening and strengthening of roads, repair of existing roads, and other basic infrastructure upgrades will be taken up in Hosur and Gurubarapalli SIPCOTs at a cost of Rs 26 crore under the Public-Private-Partnership (PPP) model,” the minister added.

He also said a Heavy Vehicles Truck Terminal will be established in Hosur SIPCOT at a cost of Rs 4.50 crore under PPP mode to ease traffic and ensure parking facilities for containers.

DH was the first to report on December 18, 2020, that Tata Group will make the Rs 7,000 crore investment under the Centre’s Scheme for Promotion of Manufacturing of Electronic Components and Semiconductors (SPECS), aimed at helping offset the disability of domestic manufacturing of electronic components and semiconductors.

