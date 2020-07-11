Tamil Nadu records 3,965 new Covid-19 cases,69 deaths

Tamil Nadu on Saturday recorded 3,965 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the infection count to 1,34,226 in the state, the health department said.

A department bulletin said 69 people succumbed to the virus, pushing the death toll to 1,898.

The number of recoveries continues to remain significant as 3,591 people were discharged today after being cured of the disease.

Cumulatively,85,915 patients have been discharged following treatment till date, the bulletin said.

Active cases in the state stood at 46,410.

The number of samples examined so far increased to 15,66,917 with 37,825 specimens being tested on Saturday.

Chennai recorded a further dip in the number of fresh cases as 1,185 people tested positive for the virus, totalling 76,158 till date.