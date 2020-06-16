Tamil Nadu records 49 more deaths, reports 1,515 new COVID-19 cases

For the first time in over 10 days, the number of people testing positive for coronavirus came below the 1,000-mark in Chennai on Tuesday, even as the state’s tally also registered a dip with 1,515 cases. However, Tuesday saw the state reporting the biggest single-day spike in deaths with 49 mortalities.

The state’s daily numbers which were hovering at 1,900 for about a week came down to 1,843 on Monday, and further down to 1,515 on Tuesday. The reduction in the number came even as the number of samples stood at an all-time high of 19,242 on Tuesday.

The day also saw a record 1,438 patients getting discharged from hospital, pushing the discharge tally to 26,782. The active cases stood at 20,706.

While Chennai reported 919 fresh cases on Tuesday, taking its individual tally to 34,245, the state’s tally stood at 48,019. The cause of concern is the increasing number of deaths – 49 were reported on Tuesday alone.

While 40 of the deceased were from Chennai, three each from neighbouring districts of Chengalpattu, and Tiruvallur, while one each from Madurai, Kanchipuram and Ranipet.