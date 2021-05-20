Tamil Nadu reports 9 cases of 'black fungus' infection

As many as nine Covid-19 patients, including those who have diabetes, have been diagnosed with mucormycosis or 'black fungus' in Tamil Nadu, which on Thursday declared the infection as a “notified disease.”

Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan asked people not to panic over mucormycosis which is said to affect eyes and other organs while announcing that the government has set up a 10-member committee to monitor the spread of the disease in the state.

Hours later, Radhakrishnan issued an order notifying mucormycosis as a “notified disease.” The infection has been found on many patients who have recovered from Covid-19 across the country.

“There is no need to panic. Nine patients in Tamil Nadu have been diagnosed with mucormycosis. Six of them are old cases, and three are new. Of the nine patients, seven have diabetes,” Radhakrishnan said, adding that hospitals that detect the infection should immediately notify the Directorate of Public Health (DPH).

Doctors said the infection can be treated at the early stage using the drug, Liposomal Amphotericin B that is used in the treatment of the fungal infection. Radhakrishnan said though the government has enough stock, it has placed an order for another 5,000 vials.

Dr K Vasantha, an eminent ophthalmologist and past president of Tamil Nadu Ophthalmology Association, told DH that the incidence of the disease is rare in normal times. “I have attended to just two such cases in my career, and it is a rare disease. If one gets infected with the disease, their blood sugar will shoot up even if they don't have diabetes. Both patients I attended to had uncontrolled diabetes,” she said.

She said the disease could be caused due to use of steroids and immuno-suppressants in Covid-19 patients. Dr Vasantha added that the drugs available now can treat the infection in its early stages.

“It will spread through nose, sinuses, lungs, and eyes. If it reaches the brain, it will be very difficult to treat,” she added.