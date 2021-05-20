Tamil Nadu reports 9 cases of 'black fungus' infection

Tamil Nadu reports 9 cases of 'black fungus' infection

Radhakrishnan issued an order notifying mucormycosis as a 'notified disease'

ETB Sivapriyan
ETB Sivapriyan, DHNS, Chennai,
  • May 20 2021, 23:47 ist
  • updated: May 20 2021, 23:47 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

As many as nine Covid-19 patients, including those who have diabetes, have been diagnosed with mucormycosis or 'black fungus' in Tamil Nadu, which on Thursday declared the infection as a “notified disease.”

Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan asked people not to panic over mucormycosis which is said to affect eyes and other organs while announcing that the government has set up a 10-member committee to monitor the spread of the disease in the state.

Hours later, Radhakrishnan issued an order notifying mucormycosis as a “notified disease.” The infection has been found on many patients who have recovered from Covid-19 across the country.

Also read — Shortage of Amphotericin B used to treat 'black fungus' to be resolved soon: Centre

“There is no need to panic. Nine patients in Tamil Nadu have been diagnosed with mucormycosis. Six of them are old cases, and three are new. Of the nine patients, seven have diabetes,” Radhakrishnan said, adding that hospitals that detect the infection should immediately notify the Directorate of Public Health (DPH).

Also read — Covid-19 crisis: Here's all you need to know about Amphotericin B, the drug used to treat 'black fungus'

Doctors said the infection can be treated at the early stage using the drug, Liposomal Amphotericin B that is used in the treatment of the fungal infection. Radhakrishnan said though the government has enough stock, it has placed an order for another 5,000 vials.

Dr K Vasantha, an eminent ophthalmologist and past president of Tamil Nadu Ophthalmology Association, told DH that the incidence of the disease is rare in normal times. “I have attended to just two such cases in my career, and it is a rare disease. If one gets infected with the disease, their blood sugar will shoot up even if they don't have diabetes. Both patients I attended to had uncontrolled diabetes,” she said.

She said the disease could be caused due to use of steroids and immuno-suppressants in Covid-19 patients. Dr Vasantha added that the drugs available now can treat the infection in its early stages.

“It will spread through nose, sinuses, lungs, and eyes. If it reaches the brain, it will be very difficult to treat,” she added.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Tamil Nadu
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Mucormycosis
Black Fungus

Related videos

What's Brewing

Why the second Covid wave is hitting the young hard

Why the second Covid wave is hitting the young hard

World's largest iceberg breaks off Antarctica

World's largest iceberg breaks off Antarctica

Probable Titanosaurus remnants found in Meghalaya hills

Probable Titanosaurus remnants found in Meghalaya hills

Arctic warmed three times faster than Earth since 1971

Arctic warmed three times faster than Earth since 1971

Rohingyas battle Covid-19 symptoms with home remedies

Rohingyas battle Covid-19 symptoms with home remedies

 