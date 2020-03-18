Tamil Nadu reports second positive COVID-19 case

Tamil Nadu on Wednesday reported second positive case of COVID-19 with a patient hailing from Delhi testing positive for the virus. The patient has been isolated at the special ward at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) and his condition is stable.

The state had on March 7 reported its first case with a 49-year-old man with travel history to the Gulf region testing positive for the virus. With subsequent tests on him rendering negative, the patient was discharged from the RGGGH on Tuesday afternoon.

“Chennai reports the 2nd positive case for COVID-19. The Patient hails from Delhi, is in isolation & stable is under the observation of the expert team treating COVID-19,” Health Minister C Vijayabhaskar tweeted.

138 out of 140 samples tested had rendered negative as of Tuesday, while the results of one sample were awaited. Separately, 2,635 people are under home quarantine in various parts of the state.

