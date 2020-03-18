Tamil Nadu reports second positive COVID-19 case

Tamil Nadu reports second positive COVID-19 case

ETB Sivapriyan
ETB Sivapriyan, DHNS, Chennai,
  • Mar 18 2020, 18:02pm ist
  • updated: Mar 18 2020, 18:03pm ist
Thermal screening being conducted in the wake of deadly coronavirus, at Chennai airport. (PTI Photo)

Tamil Nadu on Wednesday reported second positive case of COVID-19 with a patient hailing from Delhi testing positive for the virus. The patient has been isolated at the special ward at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) and his condition is stable. 

The state had on March 7 reported its first case with a 49-year-old man with travel history to the Gulf region testing positive for the virus. With subsequent tests on him rendering negative, the patient was discharged from the RGGGH on Tuesday afternoon. 

For latest updates on Coronavirus outbreak, click here

“Chennai reports the 2nd positive case for COVID-19. The Patient hails from Delhi, is in isolation & stable is under the observation of the expert team treating COVID-19,” Health Minister C Vijayabhaskar tweeted. 

138 out of 140 samples tested had rendered negative as of Tuesday, while the results of one sample were awaited. Separately, 2,635 people are under home quarantine in various parts of the state. 

More details are awaited

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Tamil Nadu
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

103-year-old woman in Iran beats coronavirus: Report

103-year-old woman in Iran beats coronavirus: Report

Prisoners make masks in Bihar town to fight COVID-19

Prisoners make masks in Bihar town to fight COVID-19

Tripura maid raped in Bengaluru apartment, suspect held

Tripura maid raped in Bengaluru apartment, suspect held

COVID-19: NRAI issues advisory to shut restaurants

COVID-19: NRAI issues advisory to shut restaurants

 