Tamil Nadu school student kills self alleging sexual harassment; accused teacher held

Political leaders on Saturday demanded action against the management of a school in Coimbatore after a former student of the institute died by suicide alleging sexual harassment by a teacher.

After the ex-student of the private school killed self alleging sexual harassment by her teacher, the police have arrested the accused.

The 17-year-old student of Class XII was found dead at her home on Thursday evening, the police said.

Initially, her parents did not lodge a complaint but after finding her suicide note, they approached the police who then arrested Mithun Chakravarthy, the accused teacher.

The police have charged Chakravarthy under various sections of Indian Penal Code and also under the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

According to the parents, the girl was sexully assaulted by the teacher as a result of which she quit the school and continued her studies at a government school.

Expressing shock over the incident, DMK MP Kanimozhi said in a tweet that strong action should be taken against the school management for not acting on the girl's several compliants.

She said if only the student's complaint was given an ear, the offence and the suicide could have been avoided.

The founder of PMK, S. Ramadoss, said that it is not enough to arrest the accused teacher, but all those who were part of the management should also be arrested for not preventing the sexual harassment and for supporting the teacher.

