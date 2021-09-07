Tamil Nadu seeks 1 crore additional Covid-19 vaccines

Tamil Nadu on Tuesday demanded one crore additional Covid-19 vaccines apart from the monthly allocation from the Centre to achieve 100 per cent vaccination among the eligible population in districts bordering Kerala and for the smooth conduct of a mega vaccination drive planned for September 12.

In a letter to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian said the state was administering about 5 lakh doses per day for the last 7 days and if one goes by the trend, the current supplies will run out in the next four days.

Of the 6.06 crore eligible population in Tamil Nadu, as many as 2.63 crore people have received the first dose, while 68.91 lakh beneficiaries have received both doses of the Covid vaccine.

“The remaining eligible population above 18 years in Tamil Nadu who need to be vaccinated with the first dose are 3.44 crore and the persons due for their second dose is about 18.89 lakhs as of 05.09.2021,” Subramanian told Mandaviya.

Informing the Union Minister about the state’s mega vaccination drive planned for September 12 to administer 20 lakh vaccines, Subramanian demanded additional one crore doses of Covid vaccines and an equal number of 0.5 AD Syringes or 1ml/2ml syringes to the state. This is in addition to the already committed 1.04 crore doses for September.

Subramanian also referred to the higher positivity and higher number of cases reported dally in Kerala and stressed the need for achieving 100 per cent vaccination in Coimbatore, Dindigul, Kanyakumari, Tenkasi, The Nilgiris, Theni, Tirunelveli, Tiruppur and Virudhunagar districts.

“It estimated that 65.76 lakh population in the nine districts have to be given first dose vaccine,” the minister said, adding that the state is planning to further increase the pace of vaccinations as it realises that the large unvaccinated eligible population continues to make Tamil Nadu vulnerable for Covid cases.