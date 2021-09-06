Tamil Nadu targets 20 lakh Covid jabs on September 12

Tamil Nadu has set an ambitious target of administering 20 lakh vaccines doses on September 12 holding 10,000 vaccination camps across the state with a special focus on districts bordering Kerala, where Covid-19 infections are on a spike.

The government will seek the assistance of teachers and professors in creating awareness about the mass vaccination drive on September 12. The state has administered over 5 lakh vaccines a day last week, but the numbers have now come down.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian said the state has enough stock of vaccines for the mega camp being planned for Sunday next. Officials said the state received over 19 lakh doses recently and is to get more vaccines in the coming days.

Read | Allow second Covishield dose after 4 weeks: Kerala HC

“We have planned to hold 10,000 special vaccination camps in Tamil Nadu on September 12 to administer 20 lakh vaccine doses in a day. Though the vaccination drive will be held across the state, special focus will be on nine districts bordering Kerala,” Subramanian said.

Coimbatore, Kanyakumari, Tenkasi, Theni, Tiruppur, and Nilgiris, are some of the districts that share borders with Kerala. Subramanian said he has planned to visit some of these districts on September 12 to oversee the special vaccination drive.

The state wants to focus on border districts as Kerala continues to report a huge number of fresh infections every day. At last count on September 5, Tamil Nadu had administered 3.53 crore doses of which 22,08,956 are from the private sector.