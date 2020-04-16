Tamil Nadu to hold end-semester exams in next academic year

The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday said that the end-semester examinations in all colleges and universities in the state will be held at the beginning of the next academic year. The announcement effectively means the end-semester examinations will be held once institutions reopen, mostly probably in June.

The Higher Education Department said in a circular that the date of reopening of institutions will be announced at a later date. The circular sent by Higher Education Secretary Apurva says the institutions will have to hold the semester examinations at the beginning of the next academic year without “giving any breaks” and if necessary, conduct examinations in two sessions on the same day.

“Necessary arrangements have to be made to publish the final results at the earliest…the educational institutions are directed to instruct their students to prepare for the examinations during this period,” the circular said.

Educational institutions in Tamil Nadu remain closed since March 17 as part of efforts to contain COVID-19 spread.