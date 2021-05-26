Tamil Nadu to pass resolution against new farm laws

On the day the farmers' protest completed six months, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday said the DMK will pass a resolution against the legislation passed by the Parliament in the state Assembly.

He nudged the Union government to repeal all the three farm laws immediately.

In a statement on Wednesday, Stalin said it was sad that the Centre has not engaged the farmers in a constructive discussion. “Even after six months, the Centre has not come forward to talk to the farmers and fulfil their just demand. The Centre should heed to the farmers' demands and repeal the laws,” he said.

The DMK president also recalled that the party had promised in its manifesto that it would pass a resolution in the Assembly against these laws. “The Centre should repeal the laws by giving into the demands of the farmers... The DMK will fulfil the promises made to the people on the farm laws,” he said.

Meanwhile, farmers in the fertile Cauvery Delta region protested against the Centre by holding black flags outside their homes.